Moggie the cat seems to be sad all the time for their commercials

Via social networking-we have cats and dogs, the viral due to the actions they perform, or by their physical appearance, one of the most remembered and known is the Grumpy cat, and now there’s a new pussycat to be thrilled by the users, because they seem sad all the time.

In Douyin, a Chinese social networking site very similar to TikTok, a young man lives together with a couple of pictures of a feral cat, in Shanghaiwhat attracted the attention of the girl attracted, in addition to all the people who have seen the pictures, is that the kitten has spots in the vicinity of the eyes, which seems to be the kitten sad.

The young woman whose users Douyin is Simpson Xi has mentioned that since he discovered that the kitten, which he called the Moggiehe goes occasionally to visit the little animal to give it food and water, something that is a lot of help for stray animals.

The kitten certainly has the attention of many was attracted by the stains on his face, this is the reason why people do not hesitate to ask, the girl that made him famous how is the animal.

In the social network, the young man mentioned that, unfortunately, not a goodbye, Moggie, because there’s a cat in the housebut that is not an obstacle, to see it and to capture new photos of pussycat the social networks has tied up.

