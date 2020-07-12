Monreal celebrates the decision to give the trump card, the citizenship to “dreamers”

Senator Ricardo Monreal ÁvilaCoordinator of brown in the upper chamber, welcomed the decision of the representatives of the United States, Donald Trumpto give up the American citizenship to the “dreamers,” and noted that this is the result of the dialogue with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the White house in the last few days.

“It is No way, in this dramatic change in the way, Trump has faced the problem of the hand correctly, the respectful treatment of the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” says Monreal.

You can also read: To get Trump to open migratory route for the “dreamers” citizenship

In a message posted on social networks, commented on the announcement of Trump to grant citizenship to nearly 800 thousand Mexicans, who came as children in the United States and protected by the Deferred action for Childhood arrivals (DACA, for its acronym in English).

The announcement of Trump, he said, shows that “it is necessary to give the priority to the understanding of what connects us to each other, and apart from the differences, or resolve them with the dialogue and with mutual respect”.

To legalize yesterday, the President, Trump announced that he would try, Mexicans living in the United States since childhood. Dialogue and diplomacy are driven by our President already received a first great result. https://t.co/WSJwzsDvBl — Ricardo Monreal A. (@RicardoMonrealA) 11. July 2020

ed