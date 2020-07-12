New York dismisses 250 “heroes” of the Mexican victims of COVID-19

New York city is the adopted in this Saturday for the remains of 250 “heroes” Mexicans died in the city, because coronavirus with a heartfelt ceremony in the iconic St. Patrick’s cathedral prior to the transfer, the country of origin is in a plane of the German armed forces of Mexico on the one hand, the return is the largest number in its history.

“Thanks to this 250-heroes that are known as “frontliners” (workers in the first row) to work this city,” he said, at the funeral of the Mexican Consul in New York, Jorge Islas Lopez, who traveled with the polls to Mexico.

“Were workers who were in the first line of defense, ( … ), either preparing food in the kitchen of the restaurant, working in the construction industry, the cleaning of hospitals… They were heroes invisible and anonymous, which allows that all new may be York, the stay-at-home, and that cost a lot of money, cost we live,” she said.

At the brief ceremony, conducted in Spanish by the cardinal of the Archdiocese of New York, Timothy Dolan, accompanied by a hundred of the members of the family that, visibly distressed, and, wearing masks and gloves, and they prayed in front of the 250 urns containing the ashes of victims of the pandemic, in the majestic altar of the Church and covered with a white cloth.









After the condolences Dolan, who stresses again and again, conveys the importance of the Mexican community were given of New York and the example of the faith, to send the Archbishop expressed his condolences to the families, the remains get in Mexico.

“I send our love and sympathy. The good people it has become a part of our home and our family, but I never forgot, was in Mexico,” Dolan said to the relatives of the deceased.

At the funeral, a group of mariachi played some traditional songs of the countrylike “México Lindo y Querido” or “swallow” in response to the reduction in the number of family members, a result of the measures imposed to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which allows the help of only the next-of-kin for each deceased.

The Mexican Consul in New York, for his part, wanted to emphasize the “responsibility” that characterizes the Mexican people.

“Mexicans are the people given to the work that we are productive people, we are honest people, and we, the rifamosas we say in the vernacular. And there are those who work the rifaron for this city,” he insisted, in statements to the media.

One of these persons responsible for Amelia Mendez Vivar, mother of Lina Mendez, the, 65 years, died last April 12 of a heart attack, caused by the coronavirus after more than two weeks in the hospital.was

Amelia spent lived 25 years in New York, dedicated to her work as a house cleaner in a house in new york.

“It was the 28 of March, my mother was sick in the house, got the ambulance, I was not allowed to go with her. You know how painful it is to see her mother and not see more? I never thought I would be the last time that I wanted to look,” said Lina Mendez Efe minutes before the ceremony.

Mendez, dressed in a deep black, he said, to hear that when they started, that the virus in China, “would never” come to thoughts, as soon EE.STATES, and called for the rest of his country to accept people imposed on their health, and in the case of measures to try to get the disease to stop.

“You had more than 20 years here. I had to get the illusion to Mexico, but not so, not in the ashes. She didn’t want to be burned, he wanted to be buried,” said the Mexican, between tears. “I lost my pillar, my mother. It was my everything.”

Of the 250 surveys, guarded by the Mexican Consul and his team of assistants, came in this Saturday for New York aboard a plane of the Mexican air force the return number in the history of Mexico is special, according to sources in the Consulate.

“Today you sent tomorrow, Sunday, and on Monday we will start to deliver and send them to the respective States and municipalities, a last rest,” said Islas Lopez, and the majority of the returnees were men of more than 60 years of age with pre-existing diseases.

NR