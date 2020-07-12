Organize a wedding-mass, the friend dies, and you get covid 80 guests

INDIA.— In spite of the heavy is the pandemic of the coronavirus, there are still People who do not believe that the disease of the Covid You can love at the end with the life of her.

Unfortunately, people in India are not recognized to late that the pandemic is a game.

After the marriage, he lost his life

In Patna, India, we had a wedding that ended with the death of a friend and submitted to mass at least 80 of the more than 400 guests, due to the fact that this marriage took place in the full pandemic, and in violation of the sanitary restrictions imposed.

According to local media the man presented with symptoms of Covid-19, so I have wanted to give to the postponement of the wedding, however the family that is causing pressure on the man to the path, wherein the location of the ceremony, as planned.

Unfortunately the groom died, and at least 15 members of the man were positive to the test of the Covid-19.

#RCVInternacional |INDIA 80 of the 400 guests at this wedding were positive for coronavirus, according to local authorities. The groom died two days after the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/oN68kCtRTk Radio Cadena Voces (@RCVHonduras) 5. July 2020

The couple, the family and got in contact with all participants to find out what made your health situation, it is as good as he knew that 350 was the test, and at least 80 were infected.

The dead friend knew that he was a software engineer of 30 years, in Gurugram, a city southwest of New Delhi. And it is not known whether he died due to a complication in the covid-19, because his body cremated without the sample.

But health authorities reported that the man has presented with fever before the ceremony, and his family gave him medicine, not to the wedding break.- With information from The Herald of Mexico.

