Quibi resurrects ‘the Princess bride’ with a ” cute story, preferably full of stars

Many Hollywood stars use protection to create adaptation of fun home for ‘the Princess bride’ for business use. The project, which you can see in Quibi, managed to raise a million dollars to charity, thank you ‘Home Movie: The Princess Bride‘.

History with a thousand faces

During the past month of March, Jason Reitman, I thought of what must come, would not be a bad idea to be funny with some simple project. It is meant as a method fundraising for charitable organizations World Central Kitchen, which has helped thousands the restaurant to stay afloat during the quarantine in grants to provide millions of meals to those in need.

Reitman, who knows that the power of these fan made movies, did not hesitate to pull out the agenda and contact the endless stars, who immediately responded, and began the adventure with their mobile phones. Jeffrey Katzenberg, head of Quibi, like the concept, and through the platform, made a donation of $ 1 million to the Fund.

Their leaders and participants expect that “film” may also entertain the audience in these difficult moments. Your version of the impression of ‘the Princess bride’ he holds in his impossible continuity errors, and absurd props or costumes to the bottom of the wardrobe that all-star participants were in the house. A game, a joke, the result pleasant entertainment, full of good intentions. By the way, don’t forget to recommend the audience to put the device in landscape format. Experience more satisfactory and rewarding experience.

The story of the location

From the first minute “Home Movie: The Princess Bride” already shows that is going in the right direction. Adam Sandler is the first substitute for Peter Falk (to make a perfect crystal grandfather’s original) and Fred savage again going to bed like I did not so long ago time, another parody with ‘Deadpool’.

The distribution of this adaptation / relaxation are endless. In addition to the above Sandler and Savage, here parades Jack black, Jason Segel, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Javier Bardem, Brian CranstonJoe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Josh Gad, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer garner, Mackenzie Davis… the list is endless. And all use the expertise at this point, that almost serves them therapy, except that it is an act of mercy and sincere.

As children, all went, all those stars reproduce a story that was beaten to millions of viewerswithin a few generations (at least), and of course many of them love as fans. The dream of one of them, may be done reading these lines, the memories of which many of you have and you use today. We don’t know if this will serve to more people, was installed on the platform, but you never know. Yes, I recommend home decorating much more time. ‘Royalty’ wild ‘Reno 911!” or ” tasty “Water” Donkey ” there’s a lot more to say.