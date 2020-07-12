Raises the appearance without surgery

Inspired by appearance that is characteristic of foxes. Hence the name “smart eye” (in the Russian version). You can viralizó in Instagram and just give a look at the hashtag #foxyeyes that shows whether Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner are examples of (almost) perfect look of this style.

For makeup artist and blogger Maite Barahona, it “looks Long and almendradas what they are doing intense and brightbut not only does this make the upper eyelid eyebrows for elevarlas”.

It is thus that the eye to create a lifting effect. On many accounts, Instagram women having fun by posting before and after pictures. But how to achieve it without going under the knife? Barahona gives the keys to make it in the house.

Put it into practice

If you think that you have difficulties marked, you can put the tape as a reference, and make a stroke at it, to see the exact perpendicular.

It is a trend for lucirla for any event. If this is the day, you can find the effect more subtle (not false eyelashes, for example). And at night, and improves the result by putting into the shade.







The makeup and the mask: How to wear them together? Read more

Take two strands of hair, one on each side of his temples, estírelos and associate them with the League. Then escóndalos from the top of the hair. You’re done! You should pay attention again to the lifting effect.

Reminds