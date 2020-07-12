Rosalia exit on Kardashian how to dance

Mexico. Rosalia, one of the most successful singers of the time, as well as success in social media, which makes one bailecito brave in Instagram and not only his fans respond happy, as well as several sisters Kardashian, who are their loyal followers in social networks and friends, personal.

Rosalia shares in your account Instagram video, which is dancing sensually, and ceases to see that he’s a great dancerthat is causing quite a stir among his fans and Kim Kardashian not far behind.

You are now subscribed to notification Messages! Now you can configure notifications hooded

And how the background music sounds “???”, a new item that shares with Travis Scott, partner of Kylie Jenner, her best friend, and already on the first places in the lists of popularity.

You might be interested in: Shakira ignites Instagram with bikini vueltecita and short film

Rosalia reached international fame and became the friend of many stars, including Kim Kardashian, which together is home to many holidays and family celebrations, as reported on various news sites.

Rosalia, whose full name is Rosalia Vila Tobella and hails from San Esteban Sasroviras, Barcelona, Spain, was the success “???”, the theme that runs American Travis Scott.

This tune is already number 1 in Spain, the third-after the “x you x me” with Ozuna, and the second you get directly after “height” with J Balvin.









Rosalia will be successful in success. He was the winner of two Awards “Grammy” Dancing in the “Wrong” and five of his second album, “the evil they want”, which turned him into a painter of Spain with more awards, awarded by the Latin Academy of Arts and Sciences, a Record for one job, and two MTV Video Music Awards.

Rosalia has achieved success with his own style, but in several interviews he admitted that from a young age he felt under the influence of such artists as James Blake, Beyonce, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Hector’s Father, Hector Lavoe, and much more.









Rosalia puts the “sweet skin” to sing “La Llorona”

Rosalia got their skin the sweet millions of people, a few days ago, after singing “La Llorona”, an iconic subject, Chavela Vargas dead; it happened in a special program circuit Univision.









In the singer surprised interpreterpath with synth style, away from the frills and the room that Lucy completely.

Anna joined in this way, various stars of the music, which impede implementation of this famous Mexican song, beloved by the public, and that the original translator has already gained huge popularity.

You can read: Kylie Jenner and Kendall released a line of cosmetics for transsexuals