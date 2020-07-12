Scientific reason why a model train before 10am

All models Victoria’s Secret are a lot of hours doing and to get up early to work out, their motivation for each day. – Part of your job, I agree. But there is another reason, a practice that many of them do sports before, Yes, never on an empty stomach. We should not forget that food is fuel and the body knows it is much Karlie Kloss. Model came last marathon in new York often mentions in their social networks, it is important to eat right, train better. And she, Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk, and other angels, has experienced the benefits of playing sports, before the beginning of the working day.

Relax your appetite

Exercise early in the morning will not only make that quememos calories, and in addition, reduces our a sense of appetite during the day, it’s a double effect! Now we understand why these models are so thin. But it’s not what we say, says a study conducted by researchers The University named after Brigham young, published in the journal ” Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. As they say, “sports not only energy consumption, but also modulates how our brain reacts before dinner”

Makes it more consistent

How many times he came home from work and instead go to the gym, as you suggested, lying on the couch? the last time you workout, make a plan with your best friend? All this happened because elegíamos training incorrectly! To train in the morning makes sure you can have scheduled the proof for this justification, because if you think about what commitments you are going to have at seven in the morning? Thus, don’t need no excuses in order not to get up and start the day.

Not more fat

According to a study published in British Journal of Nutrition if you are doing the exercise in the first hour in the morning and on an empty stomach to burn more fat what if you do it at a different time of day. Why, if you implement on an empty stomach, the energy will come from your own fat reserves, accumulated, whereas if it was before, your body will burn only what you can consume.







Gives you energy

Although in the beginning you may think differently, so doing exercise in the morning, it passes. And although it may create some fatigue, but such that throughout the day you will feel much more energy, better than coffee! In addition, it improves sleep quality and reduces blood pressure, according to a study conducted in 2011 at Appalachian state University.







Relieves stress

For anybody not a secret that implementation is the best therapy, it is possible to cope with stress, from day to day. However, if we do sports at night, a feeling of wellbeing as soon as we could be hours until you go to bed. Therefore, it is recommended to do exercise early in the morning. Thus, a feeling of comfort because of the endorphins released will be present throughout our work.