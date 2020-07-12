Shrimp with coronavirus. China suspends imports

AP

The authorities of the PRC, reported that the country has drastically reduced the spread of the coronavirus in the Asian country; however, alerted to the possibility that the virus spread via imported food, this after finding shrimp with covid-19 in the recent publications of the three producers in ecuador.

The warning came after in June, an outbreak was recorded in Beijing in connection with the wholesale market, the largest in the city, so that increased testing in the food from other countries.

The customs officials stated, taken yesterday, of the imports from the three producers of Ecuadorian crabs, which showed, according to the tests of covid-19, that the virus has been in most of the recent publications.

They stressed that the coronavirus was discovered in the outer packing of the consignment from the 3. July, but the inner packaging and the shrimp were negative; the return or destruction of the products of the three companies ordered received after the 12th of March.

In South Korea, 13 thousand of 373 cases and 288 deaths already added by a coronavirus, then they are 35 new cases, of which 13 came from the area of Seoul, according to information from the centers for control and prevention of diseases in this country were detected.

While seven occurred in other cities such as Daejeon and Gwangju, in places such as churches, a Buddhist temple, in the nursing homes and a sauna, while 15 others were directly to the international arrivals.

