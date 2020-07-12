Sophie Turner from USA, leggings and white Slippers

To change the image, with bangs, with whom Sophie Turner said farewell to Sansa stark.

The actress shares what his tattoo means ‘Game of thrones’.

In February of this year jumped the message: Store Turner and Joe Jonas is expecting her first child. In may it was confirmed with the first pictures of the actress of 24 years, the pregnancy and her husband, the singer, 30 years. Now the couple stopped to watch, more time for walks with their dogs for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles. It was in those times when we used to perform image pregnant Store.

What was the task to implement Sansa stark in the HBO television series “Game of thrones” has a sharp, sporty style, which is dominated by clothing spacious and comfortable rooms, combined with sneakers and sandals, this is logical, considering his condition. But in these months there is appearance, which encouraged us to pay special attention. Why? Because it’s the best to date without a doubt. And all this thanks to the blend of their beloved tracksuits with other, more formal, and receives a result of instagram to the last and loads the style. We’re talking about this kind:

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information at their web site.

Gtres

Sophie goes well with a classic American pattern in grey, black and blue crop top white, about leggings gray that define his belly during pregnancy, and accessories in white color that includes platform shoes and handbag XS round.

But, as usual, as we have said, is to see it with workout pants, shorts, hoodies and t-shirts. Here are some examples:

Gtres

Gtres

Gtres

The actress and singer is expecting her first child together, after, gave ‘Yes, I do’ twice in the last year. First fun preboda in Las Vegas, and after impressive holidays in the Provence, France.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at a piano.io

Commenting This section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.