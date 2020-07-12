Storm Fay in the United States has been downgraded to a tropical depression

“/> The storm Fay struck in the city of New York. Photo: Reuters

The Storm Fay weakened to a tropical depression in the South-East of the state New York it was early Saturday morning and was to be expected that a system of low-pressure post-tropical prior to the discharge on Sunday, he said, the National Hurricane center (NHC) in the United States.

Post-Tropical Cyclone #Fay Advisory 8: Fay, Degenerated Into a Post-Tropical cyclone Over East New York. This is the last Advisory. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — The National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) 11. July 2020

The storm led to the White House a campaign event move that the President Donald Trump I had planned to celebrate Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on the Saturday night. The event will take place in “a week or two,” said the The white house on Friday.

Landed on Friday in the vicinity Atlantic City, New Jersey, with heavy rains and gusty winds, according to a bulletin of the NHC. If the reported users of social networks.

Fay it is about 50 miles (80 km) was located to the North of the city New Yorkwith maximum wind strengths 35 miles per hour (56 km / h).

The The center of the storm moved across parts of Eastern New York on Saturday morning, and then by the West of New England in the South-East of Canada later during the day and the night.

“It is expected that Fay to produce 1 to 3 inches (2.5 – 7.6 cm) of rain with maximum isolated 4 inch (10 cm) along and in the vicinity of its path from the Eastern Pennsylvania, Northern New Jersey, southeastern New York and parts of New England.” The forecasters of the NHC to explain.

The arrival of the Storm Fay it caused the cancellation of the elections of the President of the United States, Donald Trumpscheduled for Saturday in New Hampshirehas been moved from the weather forecast.

A spokesman for the The seat of the government he said that the outdoor rally in the city Portsmouth it would be delayed to the safety of the participants and the representatives of the campaign for the forthcoming elections of the United States, which in November will take place.

With information from Reuters.