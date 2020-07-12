That’s what he said. Taylor swift told the dirt that is in the world of music

MEXICO. Jesse & Joy not stopped using their social networks to emphasize that all versions of Airhis last album was very special for them. Yes, this pair of talented brothers and cantautores not to miss a single day to remind his millions of fans, this work is the result of all his talent and professionalism, but also the entire experience that both composers hide behind each topic.

For two weeks the end of the month of Pride, and that Jesse & Joy make a hand history of the UN, defending love without labels floor theme “Love“. This pair of famous re-register using the same architecture as all the achievements that they managed to achieve with metal “in interstellar Space”, their first single should be not only on the relationship of brotherhood that unites them. That is, their complicity is more narrow, as I share not only blood, but also dreams and goals.

Brothers, friends, comrades-all in one

For Jesse & Joy no project is a real challenge, because they know outside of work has always supported. This is one of the keys that allowed this Duo already has a 15-year musical journey. This is not only the quality of vocal Joy and musical talent Jesee, but the complicity and mutual understanding, which show at each of its presentations or letters that are both. The best example of this can be seen in “As“the theme that created their pairs.

This complicity was demonstrated by this successful Duo of brothers Mexico-Americans, thanks to a video in which Joy is shown stopping to be confused with joy. “Jesse, Jesse, what I don’t Jesse I Joy, well, like, no, no, no, that’s practically, no, no” sounds to say sister joy on the video. This fun confusion still lasts for between those who approach the music of this pair of artists, because joy seems to sound like the name of a man like Jesse as a woman.

Though Jesse & Joy obviously, this error only entertains, it also shows double of the fraternity that you joined. Young, talented and, as all parents, both artists have already won their future in the music industry. The fact that it is very easy to check not only your talent, but also a beautiful accessory with that are, you know, and laughing at yourself with yourself.