The 20 best universities in Latin America in the year 2020, according to the Times Higher Education

The British magazine Times Higher Education this week published the fifth edition of his list best universities in Latin America and the Caribbeanwith a record of 166 houses of study, to qualify for the ranking this year, an increase of 10% with respect to the year 2019.

After becoming the first Chilean University to the top of the leaderboard in the year 2019, the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, it occupies the first place for the second year in a row.

In fact, the first three positions remain unchanged, with the University of São Paulo and University of Campinas, in Brazil, in the second and third place, respectively.

On the other hand, the Institute Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico, went from rank 5 to 4both the Mexican institutions struggled to improve their performance in the year 2019, with only three houses in the study 22, improving his previous position.

The Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil, is the only new entry in the top ten positions compared to the previous year, the Brazilian universities have the largest representation for a country with 7 in the Top 10 since the beginning of the rankings.

On this occasion, Colombia, his only representatives lost in the Top 10 from 2019, already the University of the Andes, fell from position 9 to 11.

Although the nine universities in the Top 10 of 2019 will remain in the same band, four improved their positions and two fell on the list this year.

The domain Brazil continue to be among the 20 first places, with 13 universities represented. Colombia (2) Chile (2) Mexico (2) and Jamaica (1) secure the remaining places.

The Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM), 21st place this year and the 18th place in the year 2019, and the Federal University of Ceará in Brazil, 35 in 2020 and 19 in 2019, she could not Education to keep their places in the Top 20 in the ranking of the Times Higher.

The University of the West Indies is the first institution in the Caribbean to qualify in the top 20, an impressive climb on the table in the position 32 in 2019 18 2020.

A house of higher studies, as highlighted, was the the list this year ORT University Uruguay is the first institution in uruguay the qualification for the rank list the region (101-125).