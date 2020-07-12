The countries of Latin America are the first drugs to receive against Covid-19 Russia

The Director of Fund of Direct investments Russia (Purchases), Kirill Dmítriyev, said in an interview with the channel Rossiya 1that Countries the Latin America be the to get first the Drugs Russian against the Covid-19, Avifavir .

This, after reading the petitions of more than 50 Nations, led them to conclude that their priority are the ones Countries where the number of infections caused by coronavirus is significantly increase. What this means is that Brazil and other regions Latin America be the first to get one.

It is the end of may was that the Avifavir receive a certificate of registration from the Ministry of health Russiaalways the first Drugs against the SARS-CoV-2 in the world, contains the drug favipiravir. For the 3. June, of the drug is already on the official list of the guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment Covid-19 in the Country.

This, thanks to that a result with a 90 percent of the effectiveness in the treatment of more than 30 thousand patients in over 51 areas Russia. So, Last 19. Of July celebration was presentedLatin America through a virtual press conference, representatives of the governments of Chile, Colombia and Bolivia, as well as the Central American Parliament, the Andean Parliament, the Parliament took Latin american and the Caribbean, and the Mercosur Parliament.

The trade name of the Drugs it is Avifavir while the international nonproprietary name is Favipiravir. The registration number of the tablets LP-006225 and the date of registration and admission may 29, 2020. Dmítriyev also added that “now, of anti-viral drugs are missing in many countries,” and Russia You can use “have to meet”.