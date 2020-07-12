The Flash also condemned to death in “Crisis”, from Arrowverso

When Arrowverso started to plant the seeds for his adaptation The crisis in the Land, Endless, perhaps the more important revelation was that Oliver Queen ” doomed to die to save the Multiverse. However, it seems that the green Arrow is not the only hero of the series, DC issued by The CW, which is charged with the verdict.

To the premiere of the sixth season The FlashGrant Gustin showed that your version of Barry Allen will appear a warning of impending death from the side of the Monitor. Refirmando had an early emergence of a powerful hero in the first episode of the new series, Gustin said of the Comic book ” The Flash learn about their tragic fate, long before crossovers.

“I can’t say too much because haven’t read it yet (crossover)”, Gustin admitted. “Already much of what will be. The monitor will appear at the end of the first episode (season 6)series and says that the universe is in danger, and to save him, Barry Allen had to die. And Barry Allen does not know about it, about what Oliver did with the Monitor, so that someone will die.”

Of course, the “death” of Barry Allen is one of the most famous and reliable comics The crisis in the Land of the Infinite. However, as usual, from the Arrowverso removed from the source material, it is still a question whether this part of the story. So that the words Gustin seem to indicate that the death of Barry is the idea that, at least, want to keep the the ability to face event.

In this sense, although from the first season The Flash he foresaw that Allen will disappear during the Crisis that is happening in 2019, remains a doubt as how long will this disappearance, or if in fact it will be as it helps us to understand the Monitor. After all, in the comics Barry was away for a few years and Wally West/Kid Flash took up the cloak (The Flash) for a whole generation. An argument that could not be played in the series, considering that Wally does not have a role as consistent or important as to replace the sprinter owner.

Anyway, according to Gustin, someone is going to die soon crossover Arrowverso and still two expressions clearly show, Oliver Queen and Barry Allen.

Adaptation Crisis on Infinite earths in Arrowverso will be issued in December this year in the United States, while the sixth season The Flash debut on 6 October.