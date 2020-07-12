The man buys all the corn on the cob to the seller Mexicans in the United States, and it goes viral

Of couple of days, a touching story circulating in the Internet play the main role two men of different races and nationalitieswho would have taught them that everyone, no matter the color of your skin or the site, you come to should human beings help us, between us.

WHETHER Baldwin is an African-American, in Riverside, California, and a few days ago, while I was in the garage of his house, he noticed that in front of his house he spent a Lord’s, of Mexican origin, with a cart that sells corn on the cob, Popsicles and pork rinds.

In spite of the pandemic, must leave the seller working on the streets to earn in order to be able to keep a bit of money, everyone in your family.

WHETHER this middle-aged man approached to see what he brought to the Lord, in his car, he said he would buy his goods. At the beginning, the Mexican, believed that everything said is a joke, but Baldwin him that I admired so much what he did, that the only thing he wanted to, he could go home early.