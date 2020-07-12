The mayor of the speech, film, copy to celebrate independence day

In networks with many users mocked the officer, copies the speech from the movie ‘Independence Day’. Photo: screen Capture

ARGENTINA.

If a person needs to a speech usually seeks this is emotional, and that their Words that evoke emotions and feelings in the people who hear it, but a mayor in Argentina is causing laughter on the Internet, a copy of the discourse of the film.

And that is that Rodolfo Alejandro Torres copied, almost in its entirety, the speech from the movie Independence Day, where it is displayed Will Smith fight aliens the want to rule the world.

As part of the celebrations for the The independence day of Argentina, 9. July, the mayor of the city Of Carmen, gave his speech, causing laughter in the nets then, that the disclosure of the origin of the same.

Perhaps it’s fate that today, 9. July, a special date, it is time to fight once again for freedom,’ were the words of the official, said the Argentine.

Immediately Argentine media get to know comparison between the two speeches.

Here the comparison is.

The shame should be Torres, the mayor of El Carmen (Jujuy): Rodolfo Alejandro, that the Text of the speech of the famous film. Too bad the other… a date so special for Argentina and have no words of patriotism of their own. ¡Change of Secretary and Advisor! https://t.co/NLLTWuJBsD — Claudio Gelvez (@cogelvez) 11. July 2020

