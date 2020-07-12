The remains of 250 Mexicans killed in NY from COVID-19 received a tribute, before they repatriated

The mass was celebrated before the remains were transferred to Mexico, in an aircraft of the armed forces in the supposedly the return of the largest in the history of the country (photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

The Radicals 250 Mexicans who died COVID-19 in New York, the United States, which had been dismissed, with a ceremony in the St. Patrick’s cathedral, in Manhattan.

Jorge Islas López, Mexican Consul in New York, and who traveled to the elections, said that “through this 250 heroes that They are known as frontliners (Workers in the first line), to operate the city more“.

Were workers, the defence were in the first line […]whether preparing food in the kitchen of the restaurant, working in the construction industry, the cleaning of hospitals… they Were heroes invisible and anonymous, which allows that all new could get York at home, and that costs us dearly, it will cost us the life of

The funeral, officiated in Spanish by the cardinal of the Archdiocese of New York, Timothy Dolan, accompanied by a hundred of the members of the familywho prayed sad and with the help of masks and gloves, and in front of the urns, the ashes of the victims of the pandemic. The majority of the returnees were men over 60 years, and for pre-existing diseases.

At the ceremony, a group of mariachi She sang traditional songs of the country as “México Lindo y Querido” and “The swallow”. However, what is striking is the low number of family members in the Cathedral was due to the measures implemented to prevent the spread of the virus, only the entrance to a family for all the deceased, may.

During the ceremony, Dolan said in the importance of the Mexican community in New York ” and “the example of faith that you have given”in addition to giving his condolences to remains to the family and friends.

“I send our love and sympathy. The good people it has become a part of our home and our family but I never forgot you in Mexico“Dolan said, before all present.

The Mexican Consul stressed the “liability” for the Mexican population: “the Mexican people we are a people, the work we are productive people, we are honest people, and we, the rifamos, as we say in the vernacular. And there are those who continue the rifaron for this city is“said in statements to the media.

One of the urns belonged to Amelia Mendez Vivar. Of 65 Years, he died from a heart attack caused by the COVID-19 at the 12. April. He spent more than two weeks in the hospital.

Mendez Vivar he lived 25 years in New York cityand work as a house cleaner in a house in the city.

“It was the 28 of March, my mother was sick in the house, got the ambulance, I was not allowed to go with her. You know how painful it is to see her mother and not see more? I never thought I would be the last time that I wanted to look”, explained Lina Méndez, daughter of Amelia, EFE before entering the Cathedral of San Patricio.

Lina, dressed in black, said that, since I started listening to the virus in China, never thought it would come so quickly to the United States. He asked all to listen to his country people, the authorities and the case of the measures implemented in order to avoid the infection.

“You had more than 20 years here. I had to get the illusion to Mexico, but not so, not in the ashes. She didn’t want to be burned, he wanted to be buried,” he said between tears. “I lost my pillar, my mother. It was my everything”.

Of The 250 Surveys It was on Saturday from New York on Board the aircraft of the Mexican air force guarded by the Mexican Consul and his team. The device confirms that it is the return of the largest in the history of Mexico.

“Today shipped to you from Sunday morning and Monday we will deliver to begin, and send them to the respective States and municipalities, to a final resting placenoted “Islands of Lopez.

The United States, according to data from the John Hopkins University, it is the most affected country in the world by COVID-19it has more than 3.1 million confirmed cases and about 133,000 deaths.

