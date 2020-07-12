The view is simply stunning Sofia Carson, the Golden Globe 2020

The actress said on the red carpet at the Golden globes 2020 luciéndose a striking Giambattista Valli dress.

Sofia Carson is looking forward to a big impact on the red carpet. Photo: kindness And! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Sofia Carson has been mentioned in the first big red carpet of the year dress, signed Giambattista Valli in pink dusty.

From the queue and a lot of beautiful dress Carson. Photo: Instagram.

Amazing and shockproof design, which was chosen actress of the Descendants to pass red carpet from the Golden Globe 2020. The strapless neckline, the top blanket is competing with the shirt significantly charged, tulle, print, Valli.

High shock caused Sofia Carson, one of the first images from the Golden Globe 2020. Photo: Instagram.

In addition, Carson will peino with a fake Bob, something that many Actresses have done in past red carpets, even Letizia, Queen of Spain, who decided on this structure to last year’s activities. so the hair to give the appearance of cutting a Bob with waves.