THE warning before the new peak of hiv infections in a week

The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, called for stepping up the fight against the virus. Photo: Reuters

GENEVA.

The World Health organization (WHO) reported yesterday an increase in record-cases of the coronavirus in the world, from 228 EUR 102 thousand in 24 hours.

The largest increases occurred in the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to the daily report.

The previous record of cases per day, from 212 EUR 326 infections of the 4. July.

WHO says that strict measures, it is even possible to control the pandemic of coronavirus.

There are many examples around the world have shown that, although the epidemic is very intense, it can still be controlled,” said WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Only an aggressive action, combined with the national unity and global solidarity can reverse the course of the pandemic,” he warned.

The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has caused more than 555 thousand deaths in the world, since China reported the occurrence of the disease created by the end of December, according to a balance-sheet of the AFP from official sources.

Were diagnosed, with more than 12.3 million cases, of which at least 6.5 million are considered cured.

The United States remains the most affected country in absolute terms, and recorded a new record of contagions daily of corona viruses with more than 65 thousand 500 new cases were University within 24 hours after the Johns Hopkins.

