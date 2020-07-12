TOP 5: interesting news – July 12, 2020

Getty

All the interesting news of the day’s photo of relatives of actress Naya Rivera arrives at Lake Piru, where the star disappeared mysteriously.

In addition, Maluma and Jennifer Lopez is preparing a big surprise together. While Tanya Charry took the test COVID-19 after a journey by land to California to Florida, this and more news today on the digital platform.



2. For families Naya Rivera visit Lake Piru in search of an answer to the disappearance of the actress

Via Twitter, the producer of ABC just announced photos of relatives Naya Rivera, Yolanda Rivera (mother) and Mychal Rivera (his brother), at that time he lived in the deep waters of Lake Piru applause to get answers about what everything that happened with the actress, and to give your body.

The photo was taken early on Saturday morning, July 11, just a few minutes from the arrival of relatives of Rivera on the SCENE the first time, which all happened on Wednesday, July 8.

Power Ventura County Sheriff’s said the search for Naya Rivera has not ended, and therefore they decided to implement a new strategy for the exhaustive search, which involves teams of high class, which allow to obtain clear vision in the deep waters of the lake.

The search continues for Naya Rivera. @VENTURASHERIFF told press that this man and woman are Na’s mother and brother. Her mother is kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched towards the water. pic.twitter.com/5q6eGrWojR — Anastasia (@AnastasiaElyseW) July 11, 2020

2. Maluma and Jennifer Lopez make a surprise together

Singer from Colombia Maluma pictures shown accompanied by actress and singer Jennifer Lopez to make it clear that they are preparing a big surprise, along estrenaran in the near future.

“This class I like…. who believe that it is neci@, and who court@ 2. On siii… we record the bomb,” said Maluma.

Despite the fact that the stars do not explore in detail this new project, it is assumed that this interaction of the music, which promises to position itself on the major music posters in the world.

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez worked together in the film “Marry Me”, which ended your notes in November 2019. in new York city. Not yet known release date of the tape which is Maluma his big debut his talent.

3. Tanya Charry, passes the test COVID-19

Tanya Charry, leading, thick and thin, said on Saturday evening, July 11, was held a diagnostic test COVID-19 in Miami after a trip, which is made so earth-from California to Florida.

“To travel around the country, from coast to coast, we want to be sure that they and we decided to do a test #coronavirus antibodies and the glory of God @sebojim, and I came out negative!! Thank you @anylabdoral for the excellent attention and @nathalyzamora for advice,” he said on his official page in Instagram.

Charry was and brought everything that happened with COVID-19 in California with the pandemic, active in all States. However, a few days ago she decided to return to earth, accompanied by his family in Miami to stay in Florida and perform all of its obligations to Univision.

4. Resolution Brand a tribute to Walter Market

The recently premiered documentary film Walter the Market on the platform Netflix, so actress the Cuban Decree Marco decided to give him a feeling tribute to the famous astrological from the clip that hung on your profile in Instagram, where you can rate personificándolo.

“Love the tribute to Walter Market, which gave us wonderful memories…….thank you……… #WalterMercadoChallenge,” said Marco in the text of the publication in which took part more than 100 thousand views.

At the time ovacionada fans of great features, mark replied that he held with great respect: “And with great respect, so I created caracterizarme well.”

5. Adrian Uribe displays an advanced state of pregnancy of his girlfriend

Mexican actor Adrian Uribe struck all of his followers for Instagram on Saturday evening, July 11, after the publication of photographs together with his lover, the Brazilian model Thuany Martins, which Lucia with his pride later stages of pregnancy.

“The love of my life waiting for the love of our lives! I love you! @thuanymart #6meses,” said Uribe in the photo, managed to surprise the amount of 110 thousand Likes in a few hours.

In the photo, appears Uribe kisses his wife on the cheek while posing in front of the mirror in the fitness center of Mexico city. Despite 6 months of pregnancy, the Martins, the young Brazilian continues to wear amazing Pattern.

