Trump uses a mask for the first time during a visit to the hospital

The President, Donald Trumpshowed this Saturday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, with a Face Wipes in public, bowed to strong pressure to set an example for the public health, if the Corona Virus progresses, United States Of America.
Trump use Face Wipes Color black, while walking through the hallways of the military hospital Walter Reed, just outside of Washington, to meet with wounded veterans, according to the ideas of the CNN.
The President Trump passed on to reporters, but did not stop to speak with them about what was to become a much-awaited moment: use Face Wipes in public, a practice recommended by the experts of the government.
“I think this is a great thing to use a mask. I’ve never been against it, but I think that you have a time and a place”.
Donald Trump when he came out of the White house.
Consultants asked to use Trump, face wipes: AFP
According to the AFP news Agency, their consultants, practically, the President asked Trump to use Face Wipes in the public domain.
The President Trump not only that, but had a photo with him, as the cases of the coronavirus increase, in some member States and the President continues to be significantly below the Democrat Joe Biden in the polls for the November election.
Trump has strongly defended the handling of the pandemic by their government, despite the fact that United States Of America it is the most affected country in the world by the Covid-19, with more than 135 thousand dead and more than 60 thousand new cases per day for a few days.
The various States had to decide for themselves how to open, without a clear and coherent strategy on the part of the White house.
With information from AFP
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN:
International
At a press conference, Donald Trump, President of the United States, said his government is “mined” to the drug cartels.
International
Stone the Federal prison is shown at 14. To start service, over a period of more than three years after he was convicted for lying to Congress
International
The exabogado Trump refused to arrest the conditions of the house, so that they return to prison. In the year 2018, Cohen was convicted of various crimes.