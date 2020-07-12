Trump uses a mask for the first time during a visit to the hospital

“/> Donald Trump uses a mask for the first time during a visit to a hospital in the United States.

Photo: Reuters

The President, Donald Trumpshowed this Saturday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, with a Face Wipes in public, bowed to strong pressure to set an example for the public health, if the Corona Virus progresses, United States Of America.

Trump use Face Wipes Color black, while walking through the hallways of the military hospital Walter Reed, just outside of Washington, to meet with wounded veterans, according to the ideas of the CNN.

The President Trump passed on to reporters, but did not stop to speak with them about what was to become a much-awaited moment: use Face Wipes in public, a practice recommended by the experts of the government.

“/> His advisers, practically of the President, Trump asked to use a mask in public.

Photo: AFP

“I think this is a great thing to use a mask. I’ve never been against it, but I think that you have a time and a place”. Donald Trump when he came out of the White house.

Consultants asked to use Trump, face wipes: AFP

According to the AFP news Agency, their consultants, practically, the President asked Trump to use Face Wipes in the public domain.

The President Trump not only that, but had a photo with him, as the cases of the coronavirus increase, in some member States and the President continues to be significantly below the Democrat Joe Biden in the polls for the November election.

This Saturday, the US President, Donald Trump, wearing a “mask” during a visit to the military hospital, “Walter Reed” in Bethesda, Maryland, as the first time that the President is seen in public with a “cover the mouth” #11jul pic.twitter.com/r3k0sIUWXb — Sergio Novelli (@Sergio Novelli) 11. July 2020

Trump has strongly defended the handling of the pandemic by their government, despite the fact that United States Of America it is the most affected country in the world by the Covid-19, with more than 135 thousand dead and more than 60 thousand new cases per day for a few days.

The various States had to decide for themselves how to open, without a clear and coherent strategy on the part of the White house.

With information from AFP

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: