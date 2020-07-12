USA want to buy ALL of the vaccines Covid-19 and the rest of the world could remain without it

Faster than the speed of light. The concept is reminiscent of the allegorical “Operating At Warp-Speed“with United States Of America want to procure 300 Million Vaccinations and treatments are sufficient to address 2021 immune to the COVID-19…

But these efforts United States Of America was able to leave without early access to treatments and vaccines to other countries.

I find it highly disturbing that the measures taken in the United States, for the hoarding of drugs and vaccines against the COVID-19,” he told Efe professor Lawrence Gostin, Director of the Institute of Global Health at the medical faculty of Georgetown Law.

The u. s. government devotes billions of dollars to to get potential vaccines and treatments for the Pandemic.

Trump does not seem to take into account the efforts of other countries

The problem is, in the opinion of experts is that Trump seems not to take into account the global dimension of the fight against the Pandemic and actions with the intention of make sure that all of the first floor of treatments possible.

In March he tried to persuade them to move the German company CureVac, your investigation of a possible Vaccine against the COVID-19 in the United Statessomething that will not prosper in the end.

Last Month White House ordered the purchase of virtually all of the production until September Treatment of redemsivir, the American company Gilead, one of the two drugs, which have been proven to be helpful against the COVID-19.

The decision of the United States directly affects Europe

Thomas Senderovitz, responsible for the Danish Agency of medicine, said last week on public television of his country, that the step by the U.S. to monopolize redemsivir is bad news for Europe and for the world in the midst of a global crisis.

I have not seen something similar. A company that decides to sell all your inventory to a single country. It is very strange and inappropriate,” he said.

$ 1,600 Million Novavax

The “Operation Warp Speed“this week, its biggest order to date: $ 1,600 million Novavax, a pharmaceutical Maryland almost unknown, which is the development of a possible vaccine against the COVID-19 by the end of this year.

There are many reasons to believe that the management of Trump share to vaccines in an equitable way and important drugs to combat the pandemic. Operated, according to their platform, America First, and it seems clear that you want to secure the largest part of the global production. This power draw will be higher if the United States says the first to receive the vaccine,” Gostin.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute for infectious diseases and a senior epidemiologist in the country, believes that United States Of America you should have access, in the year 2021, in order to immunize the over 200 thousand doses to produce its population against SARS-CoV-2, which corresponds to 40% of the global production of seasonal flu vaccine is much cheaper and easy.

This makes me think that the pharmaceutical companies that the aid in exchange for commitments on the part of Washington, including the giant, AstraZeneca, to be put under pressure to all of his or her efficiency in the service of the United States.

Actions such as ” buy-to-Gilead sent a message very harmful about the selfishness and against the spirit of global solidarity. In addition to his announcement, from the WHO shows that Trump does not care much about cooperation and equality in health,” says professor Gostin.

With information from EFE

