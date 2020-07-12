What are the permission COVID is-19 what is it used for and how to submit

In Mexico, more than 34,000 deaths by COVID-19. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The effects of corona virus in Mexico has been very remarkable, only four months, broke out in the country, because until the early morning hours of Saturday, 11. July-Report 289,174 infections and 34,191 deaths.

The coronavirus SARS-COV2 it was created in December of last year in China and the trigger for the disease COVID-19, the spreading across the world and affects the health of millions of people.

This is why, given the possible infection of a worker, the Mexican Institute of social security (IMSS) to know what are the permission COVID and how to process them.

This is a strategy that the IMSS has been enabled in the support of their insuredas in the case of symptoms of coronavirus, to stay at home, and for a time, to your recovery.

The residence permit is for 14 days. (Photo: EFE)

The permit allows the worker to be missing up to 14 days and works as a disability due to illness.

How to apply

According to the IMSS, the license that you can purchase, employees to be fired in the institute from the comfort of home and no need to go to your family in the practice unit.

Before you begin the process, the applicant must have on hand the following:

*CURP

*Social security number

*E-mail

*Telephone

*Account CLABE-interbank code on your behalf

Then, the worker must click on the following link: https://testcoronavirus.imss.gob.mx/webcovid19/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=%2Fwebcovid19%2F.

When you log in, the user must answer the special questionnaire of the health, with the aim of issue of the approval.

The IMSS warned that this questionnaire does not replace a laboratory test the clinical identification of asymptomatic cases, as it is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical diagnosis.

In addition, the beneficiary, the dedicated to in the event of a deterioration in health, during the break or after the completion of the permission, immediately go, to be the unit, the necessary attention required.

It is not necessary to go to the IMSS. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

He recalled that the approval for a single occasion for up to 14 days.

At the end of the requested time and continuing symptoms or complications of breathing, the employees of your clinic or hospital in your area and that your doctor spread a different disability.

For a new edition of the approval COVID-19re-enter your data and E-Mail on the portal.

The Institute provided the phone number 800 00 44 800 for any doubt or clarification.

Failing that, you can log in to the website of the IMSS in: http://www.imss.gob.mx/covid-19/tramites.

The Institute stated that the processing of the so-called “permission COVID-19” is very simple and easy to run through your website or even through their application IMSSDigital, the tool with which you can view, and perform a series of requests such as: ensure that a member of the family, or stop a person.

The app can be downloaded on any smart-device and across platforms such as the Play Store or the App Store.

The IMSSDigital can be accessed by a person, because the download is free, and easy to manipulate. In addition, the query by example, a Social Security number (SSN), force, high, or clinical changes, so that the plaintiff must give, click on the section formalities.

