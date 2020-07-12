With dazzling bodysuit g-string, Jennifer Lopez fuels network





Jennifer Lopez recently shared a hot video on Instagram, in which the temperature to millions of his fans will appear very sensually moving her hips.

But what he noticed was that Lucia onesie in the form of a body that back, I went with a single strap that makes them “curves” from the pump in the case.

Thanks to the famous General of the social network, the singer and actress recalled how well it held up during their tour “it’s My Party Tour” which was conducted last year.

“Entering this weekend, with … 🎇✨😊 #TBT for almost a year now !!! #ItsMyPartyTour”

Only one day, leading up to the clip has already exceeded 7.5 million hits and provokes an allergic reaction, as is known, with the exception of pepper reviews supporters.

“You’re a woman, pure fire🔥🔥”

“You’re beautiful, my Queen, 😍😍😍”

“Esoooooo🔥 you get it, mom.”

“See you on stage, it was just a dream.. I love you❤it’s amazing”

The singer sends an inspirational message

Star wanted to be part of the prom 57 thousand students in the state of new York in the United States. Jennifer Lopez along with Alex Rodriguez have dedicated a few words on video graduates.

The singer wanted to make it clear that any significant change in society begins with its own:

“As a mother, I know that real change starts in the kitchen. The only answer to racism, inequality and hatred is to build love and acceptance are also systematically”.

Thank you to the 57,000 New York high school seniors from the class of 2020 for giving Alex and I the honor of delivering the commencement speech at their virtual end yesterday…WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU!!! @AROD pic.twitter.com/feXqrtTwYD — jlo (@JLo) January 1, 2020

For his part, Rodriguez said that can’t give you many tips to students on how to confront the situation that exists currently, as a result of the health crisis from the coronavirus.

“We can’t put ourselves into the skin. Not had on the occasion of the ball in the house, or watch our teachers and other guests on the screen.” We also had to be seen how many of our relatives were ill, or continuous protests on our streets, in favor of racial equality,” he said.