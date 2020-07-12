With T-MEC, more employment and better wages: AMLO gives these details of the agreement

“/> AMLO emphasized that Trump was very pleased and satisfied with the T-MEC. Photo: from video

The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador toseguró that with the T-MEC there is more employment and better wages for the three countries that make it up is: Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“You have to monitor the improvement of the wages, the working conditions for the workers and an agreement, so that there is no exploitation of the Mexican labor market, and democracy in the trade unions. Not to say that inspectors will not come, we accept the intervention, but it is a mechanism of the panels, we see that there is no exploitation of the workers”.

In addition, he stressed that Mexico, the USA and Canada is better integrated, so as to complement the entire production chain, from North America.

“The approach is not, because we produce in North America in our region these goods, which we are now import and with this, it stimulates the creation of jobs, the company strengths of our countries and there are well-being”.

“The purpose is to strengthen us, unite us, because we were still means the deficit, that we sell to the rest of the world the three countries to around 3 thousand 500 trillion dollars, but we bought, imported, to say consumer goods from the rest of the world for 4 thousand 100 trillion dollars, that is we have a deficit of around 600 billion US dollars, “he added.

But, Yes, the President of the Federal Agency stressed that, despite this agreement, you may not terminate Agreements with other countries.

“This is not to close ourselves to the world, but if the use of the comparative advantages that we have is our neighborhood; this means lower costs for transportation, payment of freight, goods. Means, from then on, more job give opportunities for workers in Canada, the USA and Mexico”.

AMLO emphasized that Trump was very happy and satisfiedin addition, he said that it is the agreement of the main trading partners of the United States and around the world.

“He said it was certainly important, the agreement they have with China, but this was bigger.”

López Obrador stressed that the T-MEC can help North America the economic importance of which he has lost.

“50 years ago, in 1970, in North America, i.e. in Mexico, Canada and the United States, accounted for 40% of the entire wealth of the world, the GDPand now it is only accounts the three countries with 27%. There was a decline in the participation in the “concert of Nations”, he said.

Lopez Obrador stressed that the T-MEC initiated a reasonable time prior to the global economic crisis, the Pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus.

To revive“, we need to back our economy, this is an important tool, and we can grow. In the case of Mexico is a lot of very important, because it means that more foreign investment. You have come to investment, not only of Canada or the United States, but in Europe and other parts of the world, because they have the ability to easily export to Canada and the United States,” he said.

He also stressed that they are looking to Mexico just as a country-bond, but here, in the three countries, the T-MEC is the production of equipment for the production of the goods or of the goods.

To install “now for a plant have to consume a high percentage of what we produce in our region. This is very important to consume the what source in our countries is produced, this will help the small and medium-sized enterprises of our country”

He thanked trump the respectful treatment they had in Washington in the middle of the week.

“The meeting serves as proof that, although we have ideological positions, otherwise if it’s in front of the General interests of the Nations, they can conclude agreements, without arrogance, without extremism, always on the search for reconciliation, dialogue and mutual respect. Us of the geopolitics of neighbourhood, we find agreement with the United States. Mexico is not a colony, not a protectorate, it is a free country, independent and sovereign,” he concluded.

