You are looking for your body in the fountain in the Algarve

LISBON. – The Criminal Investigation Department (PJ) Portuguese reviewed in the last few weeks several wells in the Algarve in search of the Body the girl is British Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the area 13 Years Agothe public broadcaster showed RTP.

Accordingly, the chain is released, the authorities made Search in multiple wells the municipality of Vila do Bispo, about 15 kilometres from Praia da Luzwhere the girl disappeared when I was on holiday with his parents and your Brothers in the Algarve.

Portuguese police search for Madeleine McCann’s body. https://t.co/zfkz3yJRuD pic.twitter.com/BCZjqNyl8J — Chris Vomvos (@ChrisVomvos) 11. July 2020

Although it is not found, his body, of the PJ would have more ideas, on the the German Christian B.the main suspect in the case “Maddie”, it is responsible for the disappearance.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann disappeared on the evening of the 3. May 2007 the room in which he slept with siblings, Amelie and Sean, only babies in the apartment Praia da Luz if I spent the holidays.

Your Parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, You had dinner with a few friends in a nearby restaurant and claimed that the police, the They switched to monitor Their respective children had slept. On one of these visits, it was discovered that Maddie was there.

Madeleine McCann: How did suspect cover his paedophile past? – Sky News https://t.co/yPJaHTOCzo about @Google news — RBC news Agency (@halfeatenmind) 11. July 2020

After more than a decade of search unsuccessfully, the British authorities, Portuguese and German announced last June had a new suspecta German 43-year-old who lived in the Algarve In 1995 and 2007 and that is serving a sentence of imprisonment in Germany a crime.

Maddie, one of the many victims of the German

The suspicion that the German Prosecutor’s office is investigating, through the alleged abduction and murder of Maddiehas a bulky historyboth Drug offences or thefts sexual assaults on minorsRape and physical injuries, as well as child pornography.

From that jumped to light suspicions about Christian B. have been originated in the German media as the British and Portuguese, Witnesses that seem to strengthen the suspicion, on this Person.

In Germany, it is presumed, moreover, that it could be the children in relation to other missing persons in case of unclear conditions in the country or in the neighbouring Holland.