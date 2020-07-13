14 of their favorite stars who are also authors

Watch this post in Instagram A year ago, I decided that I wanted to share my poetry with the world. It scares me to reveal a part of yourself that is not floor to see, but I’d like to see this book more as a story that as a confession of thinking. Strangely, songs, movies, characters, love in various forms, and of course my own experiences were for me a source of inspiration for the creation of Swimming Lessons. This book means a lot to me, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to be in position, in the end, share 🌷 the link to order in my biography, if you are so inclined Post total Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 8, 2019. at 12:12 PM PDT

It’s not like to find wrapped up with a good book.Yes, many of our favourite celebrities agree! So put pen on paper. From the history of the fictional far-off lands, and memories of real and rough, and everything else, these actors, artists shape and share their unique stories with the world. Scroll down to see which of your favorite stars are also the authors wonderful!1. “Swimming lessons: Poems” Lili Reinhart, the actress “Riverdale” announced last fall that estrenaría book of poems. “Learning to swim” explores his experience of love, youth, health, intelligence and life in the spotlight. The book, the actress of 23 years, will go on sale on September 29, but we already have our pre-order!

2. “Diary of Maddie: A Reflection” from Maddie Ziegler So just when we think we can’t love more, and Maddie! In memory of a young man 17 years old, Maddie says to follow your dreams, as in dance and in life. Dancer and actress tells, your hope, your dreams, your path to fame and more!

3. “Hearing” and “Call back” and “Competition” Maddie Ziegler Maddie was also the author of a trilogy of books about a young dancer by the name Harper. All three books are still dreams, girl, dance, act and sing, which to some extent balances the life style, normal and fun. Maddie wrote at the beginning, in the year 2017, following the successful that was, he wrote two. I hope that is yet to come!

4. “Kenzi rules in life: How to be happy, healthy and dance at your own pace” at Mackenzie Ziegler Maddie I was not the only sister, Ziegler with the book! Kensi, dancer, singer and actress at the age of 15 years, also, the book is super cute and well written. In the “rules of life “kensi”, gives advice and shares lessons he learned growing up in the spotlight. She hopes that others will read his books to be happy, healthy and confident in all aspects of your life!

5. “JoJo BowBow”, “yo-yo likes BowBow” and “guide Jojo the sweet life” JoJo Siwa, something JoJo Siwa can’t do?! His book, “Jojo and BowBow” continues the adventures of the fictional artist, 17 years old and his dog BowBow, when they fall into different funny situation, although sticky, and your last one comes out this month!

6. “Today I’m Dancing” with Her Sioux actress, singer, dancer and now author – IT has everything, power, star! The star of “Sunnyside Up” Brother TV wrote his books for children about a girl and her love of dancing. You’ve even inspired their own love for Her on the dance floor! You’re too kind!

7. “Power” Lilia Buckingham and Sara Shepard We are more than happy for this edition! With only 17 years, is undeniable and amazing role models has already achieved much, including writing your own book with co-author Sara Shepard (author of “Pretty Little Liars”). His new book “the Power” continues to be four figures, it would seem that perfect, but they all have certain secrets. You can mark your calendars, people! It comes to the shelves, at the beginning of 2021.

8. “Why don’t we do: In the Limelight” Why don’t We Like being on the road with his four best friends? Now we know! Why not give the fans a peak behind a curtain on the other side. “In The Limelight” details his rise to stardom and the fact that one of the most popular and successful bands in the world! Even reveal secrets that have never been heard!

9. Club “Muffins”, “Fashion Academy” and “ask Amy” Carrie Burke, Is an actress from the “excitement” can do much more than work! Carrie began to write books from the series “Club ” Cupcakes” when I was in second grade. Since that time, has created a series of “fashion Academy” and later “ask Amy” is 21 books in total! Carrie has the true spirit of the Scriptures, and we love every word!

10. “The girl the tip: a Guide Chloe to look at the world” through Chloe Lukasiak Ah, Chloe added, by the author summary-the killer in 2018! His book takes the reader on her road to fame and provides them with insightful tips to help them live their lives more beautiful. Chloe incorporates dance, self-acceptance, kindness and all the others.

11. “Reach for the S. k. a.th” s. K. a. th Jackson, actress and activist, at the age of 17 he published his first book in October. Queen return of the class writes about their experiences in the light of the stars, including trips to the confidence, experience, read more. And, of course, adds its own identity, super S. k. a.Hey, with every word!

12. “Dream out loud” for the baby Ariel book Ariel is more than just autobiography. Has to inspire you, my readers, with every word speaking from his past experience and share anecdotes Yes relatables. No matter how hard it was not always possible to win.

13. “It’s a Lonely Love” Hunter Summerall author, At the age of 22 he debuted in his first book “it’s a Lonely Love” in November 2018. Hunter, whose younger brother Hayden Summerall, wrote a collection of poems about the relationship is doomed. The book tells about all the UPS and downs, when to fall in love with someone.

14. “How it happened: My official story” Austin Mahone to defend the title This book is for those Mahomies from all sides! Singer superstar Austin Mahone protect the name wrote a book about how it has grown from a small YouTuber to be a singer in the world. Even included childhood memories and photographs, wow!