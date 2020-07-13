2-year-old raped in the area of COVID, a hospital

In the area of patients with COVID-19 of a hospital, sexually abused a Girls of two years, the symptoms of the disease, in Petoria, South Africa.

Local media reported that the girl’s parents brought her to the University Hospital Dr. George Mukhari after the presentation of the respiratory tract.

The child was in a hospital in the vicinity of the patients with the virus SARS-COV2 to carry out the corresponding studies.

If the medical staff gave up, the girl noticed with your family, the mother, that her daughter could not go and check their intimate parts, she found a whitish liquid.

In the beginning, the mother believed that it is preferred a result of the drugs, but to your new account to the hospital, where a nurse checked it and told him he had Characters had sexually abused the girl.

The police and the authorities of the hospital already investigate the facts denounced by the family of the child.

“The investigation will receive priority attention in accordance with our commitment to the prioritization of cases of crimes against women and children,” said the owner of the police, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

For his part, the spokesman of the Department of Health of Gauteng, South Africa, Kwara Kekana said that the Hospital perform your own research.

With information from The Republic.

You may be interested in:

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, passed away in the early morning

Amber alert: Miguel Alejandro Torillo Altamirano, 14, disappeared in Xochimilco