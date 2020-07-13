Alessandra Ambrosio in Victoria’s Secret exángel, teaches you how to wear mini shorts, prints

A Top model Brazil, Alessandra Ambrosio, at just 39 years old, to demonstrate their slender legs and a great body.

The model was seen recently on the streets of Los Angeles with outfiit super summer and stopped in the streets of their little shorts prints.

Once worn for best and perfect “Summer Street Style”, super-comfortable, pleasant and street.

Mother Anja Louise Ambrosio-Mazur and Noah Phoenix Ambrosio-Mazur, dazzled with a convenient mini-shorts brand of Fiorucci! how are you and cute leopard print at the best in the style of animal print.

“Fiorucci! how are things designed these shorts prints for you will find that sensational. Our proposal goes beyond the classic jeans include everything from jackets, jeans, jeans, tapered fit denim. All models contain icons patch angel to give her this charm, characteristic of Fiorucci! how are you doing,” he assured signature to your website.

In outfit-year-old Alessandra, he finished with a mini shoulder bag Emma for iPhone, another bag C Celine Medium Bag, oval sunglasses Linda Farrow violet and flip flops Hermes Pray.

The style is very elegant

Former “angel” Victoria’s Secret, 39, has shown, the legs are long and painted shorts to exit the informal shopping Mall.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a black shirt hidden. Also contains short sleeves and round neck. All the style, super elegant and even anti-aging that was done to show with 10 years less.

The actress has done her part to stop the spread of a new coronavirus with a mask of animal skin print, so as to unite the whole of your outfit. Not once, in the model, advised his fans to wear a tie, not to be compromised, in covid-19.

Alessandra started your day off on the right foot preparing delicious drinks, fresh apples, grapes, celery and cabbage, as he said in his account Instagram.

Recommend video: