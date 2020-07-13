AMLO reiterates that respect for and admiration for Hugo Lopez-Gatell

The Digital Millennium

President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Secretary of state prevention and health promotion, it is the victim of a campaign against them.

“The attack permanently, you are very desperate, because not doing what you expected,” said Lopez Obrador.

López Obrador took advantage of the opportunity, to once again their respect and admiration for Hugo Lopez-Gatell and thanked him by the way, in which he was informed of the citizenship how can you take care of the coronavirus.

The President reiterated that the pandemic goes down, he mentioned that in nine countries there is increase of infections and the rest is a reduction in the cases of the coronavirus.

“There is room, there are beds, there is gear, there are specialized employees take care of the patients,” he said.

Lopez Obrador, of the recognized in Tabasco was reached at the 80-percent hospital occupancy General and 50 percent in the intensive therapy thus, the attention in this state reinforced with the training of the General practitioner. Number of beds and facilities.

AMLO called for the restoration of freedom in the “new normal”

The representative reaffirmed the need for a transition to the new reality, to gain its freedom again and go on the road only when it is necessary, with care, with a healthy distance, without the crowds,

“The people in Mexico, has acted in an exemplary manner. To confront if we are able to, this pandemic was the attitude responsible, and in the consciousness of our people”.

López Obrador said that the government has the obligation to maintain the balances, the concern for the health of Mexicans, and this is going to be the recovery of the economy.

