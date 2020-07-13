Ava Michelle is launching a new project passion #SelfLoveClub

“I wanted to create something that can neutralize negativity in social media, judgment and comparison, in our daily life. I wanted to create a constant reminder about what is really amazing what you can because all we need”, – he said in the caption.

View this post in Instagram

AVA MICHELLE X KNOWN SUPPLY #SELFLOVECLUB is out 🖤 ¡¡¡Wow, finally!!! This project means a lot to me! Everything that I have experienced in the past, I always thought that I love myself is the only thing that helped me cope with my problems. I would like to share my story and spread love and positive emotions at the time, but didn’t know how to do it. I wanted to create something different, would not want to draw attention to the attacker, I wanted it to be about YOU. You I love every little part of me. Oh, you need to look in the mirror and instead be allocated to the space positive and loving. I wanted to create something that can neutralize negativity in social media, judgment and comparison, in our daily life. I wanted to create a constant reminder about what is really amazing what you can because all we need. and this is the #SELFLOVECLUB I Hope you can join!! Link in bio XX