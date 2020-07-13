Ava Michelle is launching a new project passion #SelfLoveClub

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
11


Ava Michelle is launching a new project passion #SelfLoveClubBecause love of self is the best kind of love!Ava Michelle sends a strong signal with his latest passion project. Actress 17 years “Tall Girl”, which was held recently at the headquarters of TigerBeat to play a round Most Likely To… and give all the details of your character in the camera Jody, just go to Instagram to announce #SelfLoveClub.With “I am beautiful” “I love you”, and more collaboration t-shirts and hoodies with Known Supply serves as an important reminder to love every part of myself. We can’t agree!

“I wanted to create something that can neutralize negativity in social media, judgment and comparison, in our daily life. I wanted to create a constant reminder about what is really amazing what you can because all we need”, – he said in the caption.

View this post in Instagram

AVA MICHELLE X KNOWN SUPPLY #SELFLOVECLUB is out 🖤 ¡¡¡Wow, finally!!! This project means a lot to me! Everything that I have experienced in the past, I always thought that I love myself is the only thing that helped me cope with my problems. I would like to share my story and spread love and positive emotions at the time, but didn’t know how to do it. I wanted to create something different, would not want to draw attention to the attacker, I wanted it to be about YOU. You I love every little part of me. Oh, you need to look in the mirror and instead be allocated to the space positive and loving. I wanted to create something that can neutralize negativity in social media, judgment and comparison, in our daily life. I wanted to create a constant reminder about what is really amazing what you can because all we need. and this is the #SELFLOVECLUB I Hope you can join!! Link in bio XX

Post common to A V A (@ava.Michelle) in



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here