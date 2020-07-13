Christian invites your child to Instagram

Player “Juventus” in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldoannounced via his Instagram account that his firstborn Cristiano Jr. you already have your own profile in this platform. The striker shared the first publication of his small, in the ‘History’.





“Hey, guys, this is my new account on Instagram, in which you’ll be able to get to know me better. Hope you’ll like it”, listen to him to say even, little, 10 years in four languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.

Christian also shared a picture in which he drowned in the big bath with her father and his three brothers, Eva, Matthew and Alan Martin.









The young man did not forget about the partner and his father, Georgina Rodriguezwho accompanied to Milan to attend the parade of the luxury signature”, Ermanno Scervino’. “Milan Fashion Week“just write next to the photos in both ‘session’.

Within just a few hours Cristiano Jr. already accumulated half a million followers, whose number does not cease to grow in the coming days, as it feeds the profile. Three of his publications there are thousands of “I love you” and comments users who also want to welcome you.

It should be recalled that Portuguese footballer, he is the man, again, again and world Georgina also not far behind with its 16.7 million ‘followers’. Both turned into pairs traded picture of the world.