City of EU issues in the wood of their own currency by the Covid-19

Tenino was a Ghost town with companies that try to survive the pandemic of the Covid-19, so that its authorities back to a non-conventional idea of the past century, revived: print your own currency, in thin plates of wood.

“There is No trade, no sale, and the streets are dead. It is the same at 3 p.m. as AT 3 a.m.,” said Wayne Fournier, mayor of the city of a thousand 800 inhabitants of the state of Washington, the North-West of the United States.

“We received many calls from companies that told us to be sure to be able to continue,” he told the AFP news Agency.

As the museum of the city have a printer that dates back to the year 1890, which is used to 10 thousand dollars in rectangles of wood, each with a par value of $ 25.

The card has a picture of President George Washington and an expression in Latin, which translated into English means: “we have It under control.”

This money is given as grants to the residents to prove that they are harmed by the pandemic. Anyone can get up to $ 300 on a monthly basis.

Known as “one-Dollar-Tenino” or “Dollar COVID” or even “gambling dollars “Wayne”, by the last name of the mayor, the accepted notes are, almost all the shops of the city corresponds to a fixed interest rate of almost a dollar.

The wood is only within the limits of Tenino.

Times of despair

The idea is not new. The city used it for the even worse devastation caused by the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The lack of dollars at the time, led to the Directors of the banks of Tenino, to print money, in the bark of picea.

“The concept has been viral in the 1930s,” says Fournier, and other communities, businesses and chambers of Commerce that followed.

The attention of the media provoked the curiosity of investors and, over the years, the currency of wood turned into a collection object on sale on eBay and Amazon.

The contemporary version, like its previous edition, aims to lend a helping hand during the economic crisis caused the closure of businesses across the country.

“It is nothing more than a promotion of the city itself,” said Chris Hamilton, manager of the main store of food. “A lot of people who come to the city, I didn’t know it know, Tenino and want to know how is the place that prints its own currency,” he adds.

“Could persist for a while, buy an ice cream, or walk through the streets and eat a hamburger,” he says.

Currencies, complementary, similar, there are in many places in the United States and Europe. They do not seek to replace the national currency, but also to the support of the local economy, the look is a clear difference in the both the us authorities, never friendly, they create a ticket that could compete with the mighty dollar.

The Ministry of Finance refused to comment on his position in front of the local currencies.

The Swiss system WE the was founded in 1934, is considered the local currency is the world’s oldest and is used daily in thousands of small businesses.

Response to globalisation

With an unemployment rate of 11.1% in June, one of the highest rates since the Great Depression, the Americans, the for a for the coins, which is complementary to say that, for us, a time to you to look at as a form of help for the people.

“The crisis in the financing of the municipalities promotes creativity. The administrators are exploring the exhibition of their own currency in lieu of the issuance of bonds to Finance its response to the covid,” says Susan Witt, Director of the center for economic studies at Schumacher.

This centre is developed, the BerkShares, a currency that is in circulation since 2006, in the region of the Berkshires, western Massachusetts, and is distributed by local banks. Witt is the advice of several municipalities American interest in similar initiatives.

Considered by many as the local currency as a bulwark against unbridled globalisation.

“People began to realize that we are too global and too fast and we lost two of our own properties,” said Chris Hewitt, the founder of the Hudson Valley current, a coin from Upstate New York and works as a system of mutual credit.

Lovers of this type of coins you are seeking to build a national movement.

“If this body could save for this! everything about the country, us of a severe recession,” says Fournier.

