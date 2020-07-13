Clinical studies confirm the safety of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19

The Institute for Parasitology and medical diseases in tropical regions and transmitted by vectors of the First University State Medical Moscow Séchenov, in Russia, reported that the clinical studies the experimental Phase of its first vaccine against Covid-19was successful and thus confirmed their Safety.

According to international media, the medical experiments, the evaluation of the impact had as the target of the Russian Vaccine against the coronavirus, the lock in a way successfully in the volunteers of one of the prototypes of the vaccine.

“In this Phase, we have demonstrated the safety of the vaccine, which meets the customer with the same level of safety of vaccines currently on the market”.Alexander Lukáshev

Alexander Lukáshev The Director of the Institute, explained that in the research of the vaccine created by the research Institute for epidemiology and Microbiology, Gamaleya, involved 38 volunteers in total. Some of them had the reactions during the first hours after the injection a slight rise in temperature and a headache, but that disappeared in the course of a day.

According to the Universitythe first group of volunteers who tested the vaccine is to be discharged, on the 15th of July, during the second day 20; in these times, the specialist will continue to monitor your reaction of the immune system.

It should be noted that for the clinical studiesall subjects undergo a medical check-up was thorough, including a test to determine the absence of antibodies against Covid-19; also had been in isolation for two weeks prior to the injection and the beginning of the research. Your health condition will be monitored for 6 months after discharge.

The Vaccine it was artificially created, without any element of the coronavirus in its composition in freeze-dried form and a powder to prepare a solution administered intravenously.

According to the Ministry of health Russia at least 17 of the 47 prototype vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed in this country reported progress; 3 of them carried out clinical tests with volunteers.

Russia occupies the fourth place in the world in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 720 EUR 547 contagions ; this country already has at least three drugs to combat the virus.

With the information of RT and TeleSur