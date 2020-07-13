Coronavirus. Man who came to the party “Covid” dies in Texas

A american more than 30 years, died Texas coronavirus to always be in a “feast of the Covid“, organized by an infected person, according to the medical Director of the hospital, where she died young.

“The idea (of the night) is to come together and to see if the virus really is, and if someone breaks together,” said Jane Appleby, medical Director of the Methodist hospital of San Antonio.

A treintañero that was contaminated at the party. The health of young people began to deteriorate, until his hospital stay and his death in the Methodist Hospital this week.

Before dying, the patient, the nurse who attended said: “I Think I made a mistake. I thought that this virus is a Scam, but no,” said Appleby.

“None of us is invincible,” he warned, indicating that several patients of 20 or 30 years ago, you were hospitalized in the medical center due to complications associated with the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus in the United States

United States Of Americathe country hardest hit by the virus, came back to post a record-breaking number of cases in a day, 66 TEUR 528. Overall, the country has added more than 3.2 million cases and almost 135 thousand deaths.

In the middle of this data dizziness the President of the United States, Donald Trump worrying, was shown on Saturday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, with a mask in public.

Trump, reluctant to that the protection, he used a black mask at the time of his visit in a hospital outside of Washington, a nod to military veterans.

Press reports this week said that its consultants, virtually, asked the President to resign, and used a mask in public, as the cases of the coronavirus in some States.

Florida is one of the States most affected, where it is detected, more than 10 thousand new infections per day. This does not prevent, however, the Disney world re-opened, partly on Saturday two of its four theme parks in Orlando.

Recording the spread of Covid-19 in Florida

Florida broke the record of the daily cases of the coronavirus in the United States to report on Sunday of 15,300, more than any other state since the beginning of the crisis.

According to data from the Department of health, 15 thousand 299 people have tested positive, to reach a total of 269 thousand 811 cases.

With 11 thousand 694 cases, four days ago, California had the previous record for the highest number of cases in a day. New York registered 11 EUR 571 15 April.

The numbers are given to know, at the end of a difficult week, it surpassed records Floridawith 514 deaths. On Sunday there were more than 45 fatalities.

Throughout may and June, the state a large part of their economy with some restrictions.

