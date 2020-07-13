Facundo Arregui jumped in the water to train

Like everything else in life, the beginning is something good, Facundo Arregui after a few days stopped because of the quarantine, returned to the water. Thus, the swimmer, Olympic champion Argentina, came in harmony with their neighbors, and everyone agreed.

Facundo proposed building envelope in which he lives, to open only for training. “This is a day of great happiness, and, above all, gratitude. Thanks to my neighbors, and their compassion, love and generosity, was able to go back in the water,” he put in his account Instagram.