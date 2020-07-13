Filtered photos from the celebration of the birthday of Emma Coronel, wife of Chapo

Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The beautiful Emma Coronel celebrated life in his 31 years as a Queen, with a crown and a spectacular outfit in black color, the glamorous look, so that your followers in pour the comments, where she admired its beauty.

The birthday of the wife of “El Chapo”, was the last of 3 July, however, decided that the festival should be brought forward, and though the former beauty queen is very jealous of his life private, network, leaked some photos of what was his celebration for my birthday.

In one of them, you can see the Colonel sitting next to a young woman, the receipt of funds on a pool with an outfit that is very cool, in the flower-print fabric, the highlights of their attributes and balloon in the background.

In another of the leaked images, we see a table beautifully decorated in the colo silver and white details, and as a center of months, a picture of the “happy birthday”.

Decorated table in celebration of Emma Coronel. Photo from the social network



It should be remembered that at the 3. In July, the romantic partner of Joaquin Guzman Loera, served 31 years, for which he generated shared on his official Instagram a picture that the different reactions of his followers, because he looks “like a Queen”.

