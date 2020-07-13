Fire reported in the ship of the Navy of the EU on the basis of San Diego

The ship of the Navy of United States Of America USS Bonhomme Richard on fire was this the Sunday after heard explosion, reported in his Twitter account, the fire Department of the city of San Diego (California).

The ship is stationed at naval base San Diego and, for the moment, it is known, the cause of the fire and the impact on the structure of the ship.

The fire brigade of the first call at 9:00 local time (16:00 GMT) received and immediately came to the boat, where they operate, in coordination with Federal units.

The body of the fire San Diego hung is seen a couple of videos on his Twitter account, in which, dressed in a tight smoke-grey truck and red fire, as well as individuals in military camouflage.

There was an explosion with at least one injured inside the ship, said the fire.

On Twitter, the Navy of the United States the fire is confirmed with a message: “Teams of firefighters local Basis, and they are the response to a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), located at naval base San Diego”.

A spokesman for the Navy, Krishna Jackson, told local media that the ship was pulling into the port of San Diego, some repairs.

In addition, Jackson stated that the sailors assigned to the ship were not on Board when the fire started, because they remain in private institutions or homes for the Navy in San Diego.

In the process of accounting for all of the fire and clearing the area.

The USS Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship, showed in some scenes on films such as “Battleship” and “Act of valor”, both premiered in 2012.

The boat was used, for example, in the maneuvers, South Korea and the United States annually.

lsm