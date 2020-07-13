Florida breaks record of the spread of COVID-19, a total of nearly 270 thousand

The mayor of Miami-Dade, Carlos Gimenezrequested that the population in the last hours, mask, face at all times in public areas.

#Many have asked me about our current measures to reduce the cases of COVID-19. My goal is the opening up of the economy is to continue to be safe. Unfortunately, the numbers are not allow at this time to do us”, Gimenez said via Twitter.

For his part, the Broward county, the second most affected, reported today 30.025 cases and 464 deaths, while the third, Palm Beach, encrypts the count in 21.018 infections and 606 deaths.

Monroe, of the County, it brings the tourist Florida keys has seen a significant increase in the last couple of days and this day reported 572 cases and six deaths. Your daily maximum, up to now, it was yesterday, when we reported 74 new cases.

Last Thursday, the organisation of the street festival, Fantasy Fest, which is announced every year by tens of thousands of tourists in Cayo Hueso, at the Western end of the small island South of Florida, that the event will be held in October for the first time in 41 years, due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Since 1. March.of the state 2 million 576 thousand 813 tests of a corona virus, of which 10.5 per cent tested positive

Florida is in fourth place of the infection from COVID-19 in the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University, exceeded only by the States din New York, California and Texas.

The country came on Sunday around 3 million 269 thousand 531 cases of COVID-19 and 134 TEUR 898 confirmed deceased, in accordance with the number regardless of the same University.

(From López-Dóriga Digital)