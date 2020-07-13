Goodbye beaches, Hello, city! Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet are recorded together in Los Angeles

News of the romance between actor Franco-American Timothée Chalamet and the beautiful Mexican actress Eiza González the day began on 23 June and since that time they have become the lens of the paparazzi. According to the newspaper Peoplethe pair went to the beaches in Los Cabos, Mexico last week in a private plane in which they were with some of their close friends.

New ‘it couple’ I liked the long breaks, where also used to enjoy the sea and some free time to conocerce as a couple. The young actors were caught very lovey-dovey, cuddling and exchanging kisses. The last photo looked, how wonderful Eiza González showing off her incredible figure in a bikini, the color Electric blue, and Timothée Chalamet one’s wearing Bermuda shorts and a cream colored shirt to match.

Go romance! Released a new photo series connection which now exists between #TimothéeChalamet and #EizaGonzálezthose who were re-recruited love, this time while relaxing on the beach. pic.twitter.com/Wz9IoMhmQk — JavierPozaInforma (@pozainforma) June 30, 2020

TIP G: They are both not married because Timothée and Eiza recently completed previous relationship: Timothée finished my novel a year with the actress Lily-Rose Depp earlier this spring, and Eiza split from Australian actor Luke Bracey also recently..

timothee chalamet and eiza gonzález in after their trip pic.twitter.com/9PZe8Vtm1J — Eiza My World |SC| (@EizaMusicaSC) June 29, 2020

New pair left his novel in Mexico, but transladaron in Los Angeles where they both live, and were photographed on Monday, June 30, enjoying a walk together. Eiza González wear a white blouse without sleeves, high collar, denim wash, of course, belts, socks and sneakers, metallic, and Timothée Chalamet choose t-shirt Lisa, sports pants, large, white shoes and cap.