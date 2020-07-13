Greetings and gifts that he had received Érika Frog on disease

COLOMBIA. Sebastian Yatra this is an artist who loves to be near his fans. I’ve always seen very open and willing to communicate with his supporters, both in press and social networks. Of the scenarios will be a note of sympathy with those who continue their music, their expectation of their career. Yatra knows what audience. And this time, showed a bit on my aspect closer with their fans.

Profile Instagram, Yatra shared a short video in which you can see during virtual meetings using video calls with dozens of his fans. It seems that the platform scale. “We will always find a way to be in contact,” wrote the artist in the clip, which has almost 400 thousand views in social networks.

“Hi girls, how are they going?, thank you for always hanging on me feels speaking with each of you,” said the Yatra of his fans to the conversation. “You got a heart so big,” said one of the fans of an artist”. In turn, Sebastian acknowledged the notion that he comes to the artist: “Oh I don’t know the songs I write.”

“We can do one of the fans, how do you think?” “I hope I will see you in Chile”, “uh, we love you”, “You’re beautiful”, “Thank you for wanting to be near us”, “we were very happy, Sebas, always amaremos to share with you, you made the birthday of my mother, unforgettable… just THANK you” “Thank you for my love, words are superfluous, to describirte”, was one of the 5 thousand comments, which were received by the singer in his publication.

Yatra is the most influential by the year 2020

Sebastian Yatra shared a big good news with your followers. He said that he was chosen by readers of Billboard as an artist, the most influential or, more dominated (yet) by 2020. It was the result of the survey, which the magazine specializiruetsya to music, were asked their readers, and 70% chose the Columbia, above the stars like Shakira, Maluma, Thalia, Ricky Martin and others.