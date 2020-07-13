Hondarribia pulls the spine in Serene

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
8


Eusko Label League

In 'Loves Guadalupekoa' gathered at the Flag Petronor in Serene second win of Eusko Label League. /Peter urresti
In ‘Loves Guadalupekoa’ gathered at the Flag Petronor in Serene second win of Eusko Label League. / Peter urresti

The guards confirm this after the last batacazos gaining Flag Petronor and year. Santurtzi expanding your income on the front of the table

“This team is always resurrected in the worst of times”, he assured, the pattern of Hondarribia, Joseba Amunarriz the stairs yesterday with Ikurriña Petronor, starting with the first series, the habitat is rare for crossing the border. And, apparently, is not considered law. Two petardazos in a row, second day in a coruña, and this Coll

logo-mail-on2.svg

This material is for subscribers only

Now you don’t miss anything, subscribe and get 3 months for 12€/quarter

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here