In Brazil, a few used suits of the astronauts against the COVID-19

In Brazila few usa fits Astronauts against the COVID-19. The marriage has attracted the attention of all and Sundry due to the peculiarity of their clothes.

The costumes of Astronauts a third party, Galdino and Aliceia Lima, few it protects against possible infection by COVID-19 Brazil.

“/> A few in Brazil. the bathing suits for some suits of the astronauts In the middle of the pandemic, these men are fighting so that the COVID-19. Photo: Reuters

The few has decided to protect the suits from the effects of the new coronavirus COVID-19 in Brazil and while that’s happening, some tourists can not help, take a photo or exclaim a few words of amazement about what creative of the measure.

“/> Third and Aliceia have done everything possible to protect against the threat of the new Corona-confirmed Virus. Photo: Reuters

Third and Aliceia have done everything possible to protect against the threat of the novel coronavirus confirmed by the wear and tear Astronauts.

The few has been found at these costumes so much security that even used to go for walks on the beach and other places of Rio de Janeiro.

This Saturday, the few you put a smile on the faces of the people and shocked the other, as they walked along the famous stretch of sand on the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“/> To the inhabitants of the city, the peculiarity of the couple’s photos with them.

Photo: Reuters

The counter 66 years, Galdino, bought the costumes, but he made the helmets and together with his wife embark on this adventure, just to be on a good face in times of COVID-19 in Brazil.

His wife, also a real estate agent, Aliceia Lima 65 years of age, he doubted a little to the costume astronaut in the beginning, but agreed to life the Odyssey with the love of your life.

With information from Reuters

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: