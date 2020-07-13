India approves the drug Itolizumab treat COVID-19

“/> A group of volunteers tested in India successfully, the new drug against the COVID-19. Photo: AFP

Itolizumabis the new Drugs approved in the India the effects counteract, the Pandemic coronavirus COVID-19; for this it is confirmed that the biopharmaceutical company Biocon Ltd on top of these jobs, once the regulatory authorities gave their consent.

The Itolizumab in be administered, infected patients with coronavirus COVID-19 and suffer from shortness of breath moderate to severe. It is also used for the healing of psoriasis, and has been approved by the General Controller of drugs of India (DCGI) for use in this country.

Sick COVID-19 already received Itolizumab

“The rct stated that all patients responded with Itolizumab in a positive and re-made.” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chief executive of Biocon.

In the tests there was a group, not the drug, what happened?

Kiran Mazumdar he noted that a control group that did not receive Itolizumab, and, unfortunately, a dead. Therefore, he added, that this drug promises, the rate of mortality to save lives and help in India.

Meanwhile, the clinical studies use the Drug we don’t exactly keep track of how the moment is it Vaccine to prevent as such to that of the coronavirus COVID-19, so the urgency of the various Nations, to effective treatments against these Pandemic, Disease there are more than 820 has killed and infected thousands of people and more than 22 thousand in India.

Superstar of Bollywood gets COVID-19

By the way, recently it became known that the superstar of Bollywood-Aishwarya Rai has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19as well as announced an official source Mumbaione day, after his father-in-law, actor Amitabh Bachchan, inform you of your admission to the hospital for such a pandemic.

His daughter of eight years, Aaradhyawas also infected with the coronavirus, reported a spokesman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, who asked to remain anonymous.The son Bachchan, Abhishek, actor, and husband of the star, has also tested positive, but in both cases the symptoms are mild.

With information from agencies.

You may also be interested in: