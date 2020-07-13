Libya.- Haftar, once again, the Websites to block from the East of Libya, in spite of the resumption of the official production

MADRID, 12 (EUROPA PRESS)

The rebel commander of Libya’s Khalifa Haftar has announced that it has declared that it is again interference in the production of crude oil in the reservoirs under its control in the East of the country, shortly after the state oil company of the Libya, the resumption of extraction and distribution of oil.

The decision has taken place, in the last minute of this Saturday, and after that the commander and his troops to the Libyan National army (LNA, for its acronym in English) permiteran that a tanker truck would go on to over 730,000 barrels of crude oil from the Eastern port of Es Sider with a destination in Italy.

Now, and in a press release picked up by the ‘Libya Herald’, Haftar has warned that the shipment is dealt only with one exception. The production and the disribución will be blocked until the government recognized by the international community in Trípolo more equitable distribution of the benefits, according to the note, signed by the speaker of the LNA, Ahmed al-Mismari, and published on Facebook.

The lock on the oil installations have one of the facets of the conflict that broke out in the country, because the offensive was launched in April 2019 by Haftar against the capital, Tripoli, the seat of the government of the unit.

The evaluation unit has managed to fend off the offensive by Haftar, supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Wagner– through the military support from Turkey since the beginning of the year and has maintained their progress in the direction of the city of Sirte to the withdrawal of forces from the East.

Well, at least three oil companies have their production discontinued or canceled, its plans for reset, including those who work in the area of Sharara, the largest in Libya, and that they should pump this Sunday, around 40,000 barrels per day from the Sunday, as reported by Bloomberg, on the other hand, sources close to the situation.

The lock Haftar, which began in January, led to the production of crude oil from Libya crashed about 100,000 barrels per day from 1.2 million Euro, a decision which cost the country a loss of nearly insostentibles 7,000 millions of dollars