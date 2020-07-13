Meghan Markle will debut in his new profession, next week

The wife of Prince Harry already has a date to start a new professional it is a virtual chat in which will take part together with his girlfriend, Priyanka Chopra and former first lady Michelle Obama. The Girl Up Global Summit meeting that will speak about the equality of men and women who are seeking support and encourage young women who intend to become leaders of tomorrow.

Visit us at:

Official website: http://hola.tv/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/HolaTvAmerica/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/holatv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holatv/