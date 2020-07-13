Mexico exceeds the 300,000 cases of COVID-19 and 35,000 deaths

These numbers translate into, from one day to the other, the increase in confirmed cases of 4,482 was in the amount of 1.5%. During the five days prior to the increase of 6,000 or more.

In relation to the deaths, the spike was of 276, corresponding to 0,8%.

Hours before the Federal office, would give his daily report of the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged that the pandemic is over, but said that the strategy gives results, because the broadcasts are only going to rise in nine of the 32 entities of the country.

On the opposition side, however, partisan leaders claim that the strategy is working. Games MC and the PRD demanded the resignation of the Deputy-Secretary-General Hugo Lopez-Gatell, spokesman for the government in this matter.