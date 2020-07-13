Mexico is already the fourth place in deaths per covid-19 in the world

MEXICO CITY

If you are in the 35 thousand 006 deaths, Mexico already the fourth place in deaths per covid-19 in the world, surpassing Italy, which recorded 34 954 thousand deaths, that is 52 deaths than our country.

With this, Mexico remains just below the United States (137,782), Brazil (72,151) and the UK (44,819), the number of deaths confirmed due to novel coronavirus

Yesterday it was 299 EUR 750 confirmed cases of covid-19, 4 thousand, and 482 more than the day before.

On day 42, the so-called “new normal”, the state Secretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said the traffic light of the epidemiological, which was not updated this week due to the inconsistencies found in the information submitted by the States to keep it, since it has been established that since the 6. July of last year.

