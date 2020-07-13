Mexico surpasses Italy, with more deaths per Covid-19; go over 35 thousand

MERIDA.- This Sunday 12 July Hugo Lopez-GatellSecretary of state prevention and health promotion, reported 4,482 infected the Covid-19; it was also learned that this day will be recorded 276 deaths.

With the numbers that were presented today to Mexico to 35,006 deaths and 299,750 infections accumulatedfrom the beginning of the pandemic last February 28.

To this day, Mexico beat Italy the number of dead, however, in the conference on a daily basis in submitted cases, the number of deaths; the information was revealed via a video transmission in the social networks.

Since the start of the contingency 354,171 people have tested negative for the new coronavirus. Currently, there are 74,563 suspicion on a cumulative.

Lee: boy, 14 of the 15 new deaths, the Covid-19 in the Yucatan

Of the total of cases accumulated to qualify for the authorities to 29,839 as active casesthat is, patients who develops symptoms in the the last fourteen days.

The health authorities stated that the number of people to be recovered more than 180 thousand patients.